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Trump’s lawyer plays a video of Democrats and celebrities advocating violence at impeachment trial
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322 views • February 13, 2021
President Trump’s lawyer plays a video of Democrats and celebrities including Madonna and Johnny Depp advocating violence at Impeachment Trial. the Constance seed of, fight back by the democrate, is planting in the mind to brain wash.
Forbes Breaking News
Forbes Breaking News
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