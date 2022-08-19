8-19-22 United Network News With Sunny And Kim

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Join Sunny and the Field Messengers as they report what is really going on in the world? No Climate Emergency? Trans Child Models? Russian Starbucks? Find out more…
*** Hello everyone. Here is the OFFICIAL UPDATED list of the Life Force/UNN threads and websites. Any other threads or websites are not LF official ***
LIFE FORCE GENERAL CHAT
Chat here! Ask questions. Team members who have been involved for awhile will do their best to answer. We are friends and compatriots in the fight to restore our planet. This thread is to share ideas and help each other out.
Click here to join: https://t.me/+Gu81IF6g7bhkNGVh
LIFE FORCE - UNN OFFICIAL NEWS
https://t.me/+_nEhKQBB8FpmYWQx
This thread is to share news from across the Globe
UNN Field Messengers News & Ideas
https://t.me/+SeZ1VZXJE-MwMTRh
LF INTRODUCTION TO KIM & CORE CONCEPTS CHANNEL
Scroll up when you get here to see introductory videos. This is great for newbies and understanding Kim's financial videos.
Click here to join: https://t.me/+r_yMlaXEbc45NmZh
LIFE FORCE HEALTH & WELLNESS THREAD
Share and ask questions regarding health issues.
https://t.me/+OpwEsP_QrlM1MjMx
GHWC (Global Health & Wellness Consortium) Updates
https://t.me/+Ae2_9kPnE1s5MmZh
Life Force Essential Oils (Official):
Telegram thread: https://t.me/+CvhSDcgvHNM0ZmUx
Affiliate Link: https://www.doterra.com/US/en/site/onlinehealingcenter
Life Force Perfect Aminos- Body Health products (OFFICIAL)
Telegram thread: https://t.me/+lm6rUbXZBpJiODJh
Affiliate Link: https://affiliates.bodyhealth.com/1282.htm
Global Healing Products-Dr. Group - Official
Telegram thread: https://t.me/joinchat/colDBfL7WK82YTYx
Affiliate link: https://go.globalhealingcenter.com/c/3012576/971435/5534
LF URINE THERAPY:
https://t.me/+bXVI7zSRNakyZjFh
LF NANO SOMA - OFFICIAL
Telegram thread: https://t.me/joinchat/pIpSFFgzcX1hZDQx
Affiliate link: https://magicdichol.com/store/distribute?aff_id=6029
LF FOLIUM PX - OFFICIAL
Telegram thread: https://t.me/joinchat/uRPdK0DMC5NmMDE5
Affiliate link: https://foliumpx.com/?ap_id=KimandLisa
LIFE FORCE HEALTH & WELLNESS FOR PETS
https://t.me/+i0y3nJgBS2M2NmZh
This is where we share health and wellness solutions for our pets
CFR UPDATES
Where you can get updates and progress about what the CFR (Children and Family Restoration) Task Force and Team are working on.
https://t.me/+3g2Z6ZuswfdlYzlh
C.A.R.E. AGRICULTURE & FOOD
This group is a working group created in response to Kim's request to solve the global issues related to Agriculture and Food Transport. Please join us at: https://t.me/+kk7qGJOBMRw4ODEx
LF NEW SUGGESTIONS - RECOMMENDATIONS
Interact and discuss project suggestions, ideas, technologies and more.
Click here to join: https://t.me/+8HpXXIqA0mZlMGIx (Same)
LIFE FORCE FOOD SOLUTIONS
Share and ask questions about how we grow food, best practices, etc.
https://t.me/+EUJBkfXYcHEzNDlh
Life Force HAPPYGRAMS
Join the party! Submit feel good videos here to enjoy and for possible inclusion in the nightly broadcasts: https://t.me/+vDouMD-N10ZhZmFh
UN PLUS & UNN Q & A
Need help with your UN PLUS or UNN account? Check out this thread.
Click here to join: https://t.me/unn_and_un_plus_QandA
UN PLUS & UNN Q & A CHAT
https://t.me/unn_and_un_plus_chat
LF EDUCATION
Want to change the education system in your area? Learn more about the different programs that are available through LF.
Click here to join: https://t.me/joinchat/SdvhSCU7nif9_36i
OUR WEBSITES:
UNN News Channel: https://www.unitednetwork.news/
UN Plus - Entertainment Package: https://unitednet.plus/
UNN: https://www.unn.today/
GPRC: NEW SITE COMING SOON
GIA: NEW SITE COMING SOON
CFR: NEW SITE COMING SOON
GHWC: https://ghwc.global
LF Certified Health Products/Protocols: https://www.onlinehealingcenter.com/