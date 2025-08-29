Former CIA officer John Stockwell exposed in 1989 the Agency’s bloody record - 6 Million Dead, clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'We’ve killed at least 6 million people' – CIA whistleblower
🔴 Former CIA officer John Stockwell exposed in 1989 the Agency’s bloody record:
“We set out to overthrow functioning constitutional democracies in over 20 countries. We manipulated elections in dozens of countries. We created, trained, and funded death squads… And we’ve assassinated world leaders.”
➡️ He named operations from Nicaragua to Vietnam, Laos, the Congo, Iran, Iraq — everywhere nations could not strike back.
“These six million people killed are people who don’t have ICBMs or armies or navies. They’re mostly rag-poor peasants, including a high percentage of women and children.”
📌 And the killing machine hasn’t stopped — every US president since has unleashed wars, coups, and strikes around the world.
@geopolitics_prime