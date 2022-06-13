Taking the Law Into Your Own Hands

That's where it belongs!

Every terrible instrument of the soldier is the birthright of an American .. Tench Coxe.

American Law .. the Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence says, " it is your duty to throw off this thing calling itself your government.

When peaceful protest becomes impossible .. your voice, the only thing left is the use of your 2nd right,. If you refuse to use this, there is nothing else.

As many of you know Wardo Rants is one of the most heavily censored channels on BC

for viewing issues, sharing and downloading please visit my alternative video platforms.

https://rumble.com/user/WardoRants1

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wardorants

https://odysee.com/@ward01o1:0

https://freedom.social/cmpgm/wardo