CATASTROPHIC 7.8 EARTHQUAKE HITS TURKEY-BUILDINGS DOWN PEOPLE TRAPPED-MANY CASUALTIES EXPECTED*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM!
https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934
For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!
To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected]
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!
https://mfoods.shop/eea
We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi
https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
indigoandether
Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy!
https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt
Thank you so much for your support!
https://twitter.com/mrbrianolson/status/1622408696851738624
https://www.emsc-csem.org/#2022
https://twitter.com/TheBelaaz/status/1622408346228637696
https://twitter.com/StollNews/status/1622409505907646466
https://twitter.com/FirasMaksad/status/1622411370539925507
https://twitter.com/UrgentAlertNews/status/1622412370659221504
https://twitter.com/ChaudharyParvez/status/1622413168751579138
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Anatolian_Plate.png
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_earthquakes_in_Turkey
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Map_of_earthquakes_in_Turkey_1900-2020.svg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marash
https://twitter.com/ChaudharyParvez/status/1622412486644494336
https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1622414127615594496
https://twitter.com/Joyce_Karam/status/1622409751106551809