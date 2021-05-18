© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Happy Shavuot 2021 - Face to Face with Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu! (mirrored)
Follow
13
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • May 18, 2021
this is a mirrored video
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
Happy Shavuot! I just want to encourage all of you. Expect miracles! I know I am! Are you needing a fresh, new Anointing? Everyone does, so let's all believe in faith. Let's stand together. Let's worship together. I love all of you. I thank you so very, very much for standing by me, for loving me, for encouraging me, for your prayers of protection! Oh my brothers in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, thank you for writing me! Thank you! And there's going to be, there's going to be a very urgent message that I will be giving very soon after Shavuot, but it's not yet. And I thank everyone, everyone. I love you, I love you, I love you! I love you. I appreciate you, and I thank you so very much! For the husbands and wives who send their prayers, I love you! YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH bless you! Now come on! Let's go! We got the only interactive, beautiful graphics of the Upper Room to give you a small taste of what it was like on that day. YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH bless you to all those who worship ABBA YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and the RUACH HA KODESH. All right! We're going on up to the Upper Room! Have a blessed Shavuot! Shalom!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
* * * * * * *
http://amightywind.com
Full YDS Anthem song, "No Sin No Compromise, 'YAHUSHUA'S demons stompers' " - please watch this video to learn who the YDS prayer intercessors are, and the story behind the song - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
Happy Shavuot! I just want to encourage all of you. Expect miracles! I know I am! Are you needing a fresh, new Anointing? Everyone does, so let's all believe in faith. Let's stand together. Let's worship together. I love all of you. I thank you so very, very much for standing by me, for loving me, for encouraging me, for your prayers of protection! Oh my brothers in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, thank you for writing me! Thank you! And there's going to be, there's going to be a very urgent message that I will be giving very soon after Shavuot, but it's not yet. And I thank everyone, everyone. I love you, I love you, I love you! I love you. I appreciate you, and I thank you so very much! For the husbands and wives who send their prayers, I love you! YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH bless you! Now come on! Let's go! We got the only interactive, beautiful graphics of the Upper Room to give you a small taste of what it was like on that day. YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH bless you to all those who worship ABBA YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and the RUACH HA KODESH. All right! We're going on up to the Upper Room! Have a blessed Shavuot! Shalom!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
* * * * * * *
http://amightywind.com
Full YDS Anthem song, "No Sin No Compromise, 'YAHUSHUA'S demons stompers' " - please watch this video to learn who the YDS prayer intercessors are, and the story behind the song - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.