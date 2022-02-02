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5G Powered Graphene Based Nano-Tech in the Pfizer Vaccine, Reese Reports
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41 views • February 02, 2022
5G Powered Graphene Based Nano-Tech in the Pfizer Vaccine, Reese Reports
5G Powered Graphene Based Nano-Tech in the Pfizer Vaccine
resource posting here,
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/5g-powered-graphene-based-nano-tech-in-the-pfizer-vaccine/
This latest Greg Reese video about the findings of La Quinta Columna (the Fifth Column) is of interest for both the injected and the non-injected, because we all need to know what is in them and their potential effects. Those who are able to survive the procedure may find they are no longer in control of their own will.
The Fifth Column recently published their findings and conclusions on the strange, self-assembling nanotech they discovered in the Pfizer mRNA vaxxines via optical microscopy analysis.
The objects they found in the vaxxine correspond with known items in the scientific record and the conclusion they come to seems quite clear: that the well-documented scientific goal to use nanotechnology in living human beings to form networks capable of controlling several nano machines is currently being deployed in the CoV-19 vaxxines, which amounts to the most intrusive assault against humanity in all of recorded history.
read more at above link.
5G Powered Graphene Based Nano-Tech in the Pfizer Vaccine
resource posting here,
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/5g-powered-graphene-based-nano-tech-in-the-pfizer-vaccine/
This latest Greg Reese video about the findings of La Quinta Columna (the Fifth Column) is of interest for both the injected and the non-injected, because we all need to know what is in them and their potential effects. Those who are able to survive the procedure may find they are no longer in control of their own will.
The Fifth Column recently published their findings and conclusions on the strange, self-assembling nanotech they discovered in the Pfizer mRNA vaxxines via optical microscopy analysis.
The objects they found in the vaxxine correspond with known items in the scientific record and the conclusion they come to seems quite clear: that the well-documented scientific goal to use nanotechnology in living human beings to form networks capable of controlling several nano machines is currently being deployed in the CoV-19 vaxxines, which amounts to the most intrusive assault against humanity in all of recorded history.
read more at above link.
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