Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals shocking use of venom peptides in cosmetics and the food supply, with NEW SOLUTIONS for foreign protein detoxification

To learn more, visit: https://thedrardisshow.com/





- Venom peptides in medicine, including their use in COVID-19 treatment and cosmetics. (0:01)

- Toxic weight loss drugs made from venomous lizard's venom. (7:27)

- COVID-19 origins and potential cures. (12:45)

- Nicotine as an antidote for various viruses, including COVID-19, with references to scientific research. (17:00)

- Venom proteins and their effects on the human body, with a focus on the Lobelia plant as a potential remedy. (20:21)

- Natural ingredients for detoxifying foreign proteins. (25:33)

- Natural remedies for COVID-19, including wormwood and salt intake. (30:07)

- Salt, salt licks, and their importance for animals and humans, with a focus on Mucuna Pruriens as an ingredient that (35:18)

- Plants' ability to neutralize venom toxins with added gold nanoparticles. (38:42)

- Snake venom's neurotoxicity and its potential for treating neurological disorders. (41:34)

- Snake venom and its effects, with a focus on ashwagandha and cinnamon as potential remedies. (46:27)

- Cinnamon-based supplements for health benefits. (51:28)

- A new protein cleanse product with limited supply. (53:39)

- Preparedness items, including gold backed currency, storable food, satellite phones, and firearm accessories. (59:37)

- Preparedness solutions for chaos and collapse. (1:04:50)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/