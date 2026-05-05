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Russia: Moment of the arrival of the FP-5 "Flamingo" missile in the city of Cheboksary, Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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The moment of the arrival of the FP-5 "Flamingo" missile in the city of Cheboksary. 

The arrival of a Nazi drone in a residential building.

Adding more:

Also... Arrivals of kamikaze drones An-196 "Lutiy" at residential buildings in Cheboksary. 

After the night attack with a "Flamingo" missile on the enterprise "VNIIR-Progress", the enemy launched a wave of kamikaze drones for a second strike.

More:  

This night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched at least 5 cruise missiles FP-5 "Flamingo", of which, according to available data, only one reached the "VNIIR-Progress" plant in the city of Cheboksary.

At the same time, judging by the published footage, the strike hit the administrative part of the building - a nearby shopping center was damaged by the impact.

Most likely, the enemy was aiming at the production facilities, as there's no point in hitting offices at night. However, the well-known low accuracy of the "Flamingo" led to a significant deviation. The remaining 4 out of 5 missiles were most likely intercepted by air defense systems on their way and/or fell somewhere else.

Officially, the Ministry of Defense reported the interception of 6 "Flamingo" missiles and 601 UAF drones.

Adding:

Two people died after an attack by Ukrainian terrorists (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/269051).

The head of the Chuvash Republic reported on 2 deaths and 32 injuries after the UAV attack,

"To our deep sorrow, two civilians were killed. I offer my sincere condolences to their relatives and friends. We mourn with you. Another 32 people were injured, including one child. Most of them have already received medical assistance and returned home. Those who remain in hospitals are receiving all the necessary help. Our best doctors and staff are working in an intensified mode,"

, - he wrote.

⚡️Two Majors

@Intel Slava

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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