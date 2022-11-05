Let’s Go to the Movies: Week of November 7, 2022: We Need to Talk About Mr. Global – Part 2

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







November 5, 2022

In this four-part series of tête-à-têtes between financial expert and former Assistant Secretary of Housing Catherine Austin Fitts and political satirist and author C.J. Hopkins, we are taken on a deep dive into the history of the financial coup that has been going on for several decades. These important and illuminating conversations took place in Europe in August of 2021.

In Part 2, published by OVALmedia on October 9, 2022, Catherine and CJ tackle two crucial questions: Where did 21 billion dollars disappear to? and Why do we urgently need to care about what is happening?

