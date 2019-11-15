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Roger Stone found guilty on all counts in federal trial
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34 views • November 15, 2019
A jury found Trump ally Roger Stone guilty on all counts of special counsel Robert Mueller's indictment. The federal trial put the 2016 election back in the spotlight as Stone's ties to Wikileaks were put under scrutiny.
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