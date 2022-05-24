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Nephtali1981: As the Day of Trouble Approaches! [22.05.2022]
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110 views • May 24, 2022
It feels very good to be back, may God bless all of you. Thanks for all the prayers and support. I cannot express my gratitude enough, for the prayers. Staying strong and remember that as the day of trouble approaches, you have a heavenly father, that’s waiting to hear from you today. He loves you ?? https://www.tfgministries.com
5,316 views May 22, 2022
Nephtali1981
137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/X1aiWRgtftI
https://www.youtube.com/user/Nephtali1981
5,316 views May 22, 2022
Nephtali1981
137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/X1aiWRgtftI
https://www.youtube.com/user/Nephtali1981
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