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Sweden Continues to Enjoy Benefits of Diversity
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264 views • September 30, 2021
A powerful blast that ripped through an apartment block in Gothenburg was likely caused by an explosive device, raising the prospect of another gang-linked attack in multicultural Sweden. Read more here: https://summit.news/2021/09/28/huge-sweden-apartment-blast-likely-caused-by-explosive-device-say-authorities/
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=615381b61685ed1ab138b9f4
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=615381b61685ed1ab138b9f4
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