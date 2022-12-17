Create New Account
F-35B Collapses on Runway in Japan
Published 18 hours ago

Another F35 wads it up in a ditch!


A video, published on social media, shows an F-35B stealth fighter collapsing following a landing gear failure on the runway of the US military base in Japan.

Video credit: NHK News and OTV沖縄テレビ

