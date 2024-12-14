Ο Πύργος των Στεναγμών

Ας απολαύσουμε άλλο ένα φαιδρό και τραγελαφικό του γνωστού διδύμου της συμφοράς και της κακιάς ώρας, Ευφροσύνου- Καλυψώς Δημητριάδη. Λέει η "κυρία" Καλυψούλα, ότι πήγαινε και έγραφε στον Πύργο της Μονής του Αγίου Σάββα ποιήματα, βάσει κάποιων μικρών σημειωμάτων με βίους αγίων, που της έστελνε το πλανεμένο χαζούλι της. Κι έτσι ξεκίνησε η ιστορία τους. Είμαστε μπροστά σε ένα ιερό "λάβ στόρυ", τόσο "ιερό" που δεν λογαριάζει από καθαιρέσεις, ξεφτίλες κι αποδράσεις. Τόσο "ιερό" που συνεχίζει να "αγιάζει" τον κόσμο με ψεματάκια, κομπίνες, απάτες, εκβιασμούς κι άλλα "θεόσδοτα" πραγματάκια που ο "μήτσος ο ρεζίλης" της ερήμου έμαθε από την μανούλα του- gomenoula του, Καλυψώ Δημητριάδη. Α ρε Ευφρόσυνε -Νικολάκη, κάθε κόκκος της ερήμου γελάει με τα μαύρα χάλια σου, πιό μαύρα κι απ'τά ψευτοράσα που φοράς.

Let's enjoy another one of the grey and grotesque of the well-known duo of misfortune and evil hour, Euphrosynos - Calypso Demetriades. It is said that "Mrs." Calypso used to go and write poems in the Tower of the Monastery of St. Savvas, on the basis of some little notes on the lives of saints, sent to her by her misguided dummy. And so their story began. We are in the presence of a holy "love story", so "holy" that it does not account for depositions, humiliations and escapes. So "holy" that it continues to "sanctify" the world with lies, intrigues, frauds, blackmails and other "God-given" things that the¨ dog's embarrassment." of the desert learned from his "mother" and " girlfriend" , Calypso Dimitriadis. Ah, Efrosyne-Nikolakis, every grain of the desert laughs at your black crap, blacker than the false vests you wear.