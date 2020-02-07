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THE DEADLY CORONA VIRUS 18 DAY REPORT by S.N.Strutt 07/01/2020
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152 views • February 07, 2020
THIS VIDEO IS EXPLAINING ABOUT MY 18 DAYS INVESTIGATION INTO THE DEADLY CORONA VIRUS -WHICH IS ACTUALLY A BIO-WEAPON CREATED BY CHINA IN THE WUHAN BIO LAB. THE MOST DANGEROUS IN THE WORLD. SEE THE FULL REPORT AND VIDEO LINKS ON MY WEBSITE: www.outofthebottomlesspit.co.uk
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