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[VF] Planning familial US - Vente d'organes de bébés avortés
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25 views • July 11, 2020
Bête noire des adversaires de l'avortement aux États-Unis, Planned Parenthood est sur la sellette à la suite de la diffusion d'une vidéo dans laquelle une responsable de l'organisation américaine détaille comment celle-ci fournit des organes de fœtus avortés à des cliniques pour fins de recherche médicale.
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Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
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