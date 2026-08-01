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A Divine Revelation of Hell: Love & Goodness Not Found of Ourselves
Psalm 53:2-3 KJV
[2] God looked down from heaven upon the children of men, To see if there were any that did understand, that did seek God. [3] Every one of them is gone back: they are altogether become filthy; There is none that doeth good, no, not one.
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