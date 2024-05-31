From Banks to Big Brother: The Rise of Financial Surveillance

Think you have financial privacy? Think again. Since Nixon, the US has increasingly turned banks and the entire financial industry into a massive surveillance network. This video dives deep into 5 of the major acts they’ve passed since 1970.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: May 31, 2024
