From Banks to Big Brother: The Rise of Financial Surveillance
Tenth Amendment Center
Think you have financial privacy? Think again. Since Nixon, the US has increasingly turned banks and the entire financial industry into a massive surveillance network. This video dives deep into 5 of the major acts they’ve passed since 1970.


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: May 31, 2024

