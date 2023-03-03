https://gettr.com/post/p2a84wc2639

3/1/2023 Miles Guo: My bankruptcy trustee, Paul Hastings’ Luc Despins, fired the attorney representing me in the lawsuit against UBS and worked with UBS to try to have the UBS case heard in Switzerland instead of the U.K. However, the U.K. judges rejected UBS's appeal and decided to keep the case in the U.K.

3/1/2023 文贵直播：文贵破产案受托人普衡的卢克炒了文贵诉UBS案的代理律师，并企图伙同UBS将该案从英国移到瑞士审理，但英国大法官驳回了UBS上诉，案件继续留在英国审理。

