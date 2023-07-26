Create New Account
Col. MacGregor Reports over 100k Russian Troops have been Conducting Ops
Published 19 hours ago

Russian Offensive?

Reports emerge of significant advances by Russian forces along the northern front.

Col. MacGregor reports over 100k Russian troops have been conducting operations and the next major target appears to be Kharkiv.

Worth a listen.



https://twitter.com/WarClandestine/status/1684016053729341440?s=20

