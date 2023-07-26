Col. MacGregor Reports over 100k Russian Troops have been Conducting Ops

Russian Offensive?
Reports emerge of significant advances by Russian forces along the northern front.
Col. MacGregor reports over 100k Russian troops have been conducting operations and the next major target appears to be Kharkiv.
Worth a listen.
https://twitter.com/WarClandestine/status/1684016053729341440?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.