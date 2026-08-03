Preparing for the Next Blackout, an interview with Clayton Morris

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No single energy source can solve every challenge. This conversation emphasizes diversification, stronger infrastructure, and practical preparedness while exploring advances in nuclear energy, renewables, and modern power systems for a more resilient future.
#EnergySecurity #NuclearEnergy #Preparedness #PowerGrid #Innovation #Resilience #Future
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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