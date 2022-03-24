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Gutless FL RINOS Allow Tranny Cult Child Abuse to Continue: Pass FAKE Bill to Trick Parents
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20 views • March 24, 2022
Republican lawmakers are failing the party and the people, while Democrats control the voting system and destroy the states with their disastrous policies. Florida House Representative Anthony Sabatini joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to discuss Florida’s House Bill 1557, its vulnerability to leftist manipulation, and the needed reform for election integrity. Rep. Sabatini affirmed that America needs stronger Republicans, and Floridians need to get involved in their Primaries to rid the Republican Party of the RINOs.
Visit Sabatini for Congress to support America First, Florida Rep. Sabatini in his run for Congress: https://www.sabatiniforcongress.com/.
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Visit Sabatini for Congress to support America First, Florida Rep. Sabatini in his run for Congress: https://www.sabatiniforcongress.com/.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
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