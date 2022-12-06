Monkeys attacking people in japan, Planet of the APES style

“Soon, beast and bird will turn upon man, with a vengeance, for no longer is man recognized, as above, the creatures; but they have brought themselves down, to be one with the beasts and the birds, and so, they will be treated, as such; and so, they will be attacked, and marred, and even eaten, in their own homes, because the beasts, can no longer tell them apart. Their hierarchy, is no longer recognized.” (-Jesus, Saturday, June 19, 2010)

This video is unpacked in Our July 28, 2022 Blog.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.