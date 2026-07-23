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The Growing Fight for Vaccine Safety, an interview with Andy Wakefield
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com


Public awareness continues to grow as more families seek transparency, informed consent, and open discussions about vaccine safety. This conversation explores why many parents are advocating for greater accountability and the freedom to make informed health decisions.


#HealthFreedom #InformedConsent #MedicalFreedom #Parenting #PublicHealth


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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