The Growing Fight for Vaccine Safety, an interview with Andy Wakefield

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Public awareness continues to grow as more families seek transparency, informed consent, and open discussions about vaccine safety. This conversation explores why many parents are advocating for greater accountability and the freedom to make informed health decisions.
#HealthFreedom #InformedConsent #MedicalFreedom #Parenting #PublicHealth
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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