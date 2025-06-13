Israel Attacked Iran: Assassination of Iranian Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri - Unconfirrmed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Less than 1 hour ago. Israel attacked Iran. Fighter jets and missiles.
Tehran suffers massive destruction: Iran's Chief of General Staff targeted in one of the strikes - media
▪️As a result of airstrikes, Mohammad Bagheri was allegedly killed, Israeli publications write.
▪️There is no official information.
Adding Constantly, New Here, but in order, top is first happenings, bottom current until next video:
💥☢️🇮🇷 Netanyahu Confirms Strike on Iranian Nuclear Facilities
Netanyahu: I Thank President Trump for His Support of Israel
Israeli Channel 12:
Senior Israeli officials have been moved to a safe location after an assassination attempt on senior Iranian officials.
Adding:
Explosions heard over Baghdad is most likely the U.S. "not getting involved" by intercepting Iranian missiles headed towards Israel.
Adding: White House Release: Marco Rubio issues a statement that the U.S. is not involved in Israel’s attacks on Iran.
Adding:💥☢️🇮🇷 Israel is attacking Iran's nuclear facilities across the country.