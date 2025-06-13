BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel Attacked Iran: Assassination of Iranian Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri - Unconfirrmed
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1275 followers
394 views • 11 hours ago

Less than 1 hour ago. Israel attacked Iran. Fighter jets and missiles.

Tehran suffers massive destruction: Iran's Chief of General Staff targeted in one of the strikes - media

▪️As a result of airstrikes, Mohammad Bagheri was allegedly killed, Israeli publications write.

▪️There is no official information.

Adding Constantly, New Here, but in order, top is first happenings, bottom current until next video:

💥☢️🇮🇷 Netanyahu Confirms Strike on Iranian Nuclear Facilities

Netanyahu: I Thank President Trump for His Support of Israel

Israeli Channel 12: 

Senior Israeli officials have been moved to a safe location after an assassination attempt on senior Iranian officials.

Adding:

Explosions heard over Baghdad is most likely the U.S. "not getting involved" by intercepting Iranian missiles headed towards Israel.

Adding: White House Release: Marco Rubio issues a statement that the U.S. is not involved in Israel’s attacks on Iran.

Adding:💥☢️🇮🇷 Israel is attacking Iran's nuclear facilities across the country.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
