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Pete Hegseth: Biden Admin Changed How Executive Complies With The House to Hide Hunter's Crimes
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35 views • September 07, 2022

Pete Hegseth: Biden Admin Changed How Executive Complies With The House to Hide Hunter's Crimes

“… now it requires being in the majority to get access to any of those reports. Of course, the Democrat majority is not interested in looking into suspicious activity.”

Source

https://rumble.com/v1iy5pt-pete-hegseth-biden-admin-changed-how-executive-complies-with-the-house-to-h.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3

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corruptionemailspete hegsethscandalbiden crime familyhunter biden laptop
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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