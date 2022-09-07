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Pete Hegseth: Biden Admin Changed How Executive Complies With The House to Hide Hunter's Crimes
“… now it requires being in the majority to get access to any of those reports. Of course, the Democrat majority is not interested in looking into suspicious activity.”
Source
https://rumble.com/v1iy5pt-pete-hegseth-biden-admin-changed-how-executive-complies-with-the-house-to-h.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3