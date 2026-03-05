BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Midnight Train Randall Franks & Landon Fitzpatrick, Arron Ramey Appalachian Sounds
Randall Franks
Randall Franks
24 views • 22 hours ago

https://RandallFranks.com https://ShareAmericaFoundation.org

A RANDALL FRANKS WEB SERIES - "APPALACHIAN SOUNDS"

Appalachian Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night" performs with musical guests on his Americana music show "Appalachian Sounds" featuring artists from country, bluegrass, gospel, folk and the Americana musical genres.

He appears in this video with Landon Fitzpatrick Band members Landon Fitzpatrick (banjo) and Arron Ramey (guitar).

Fitzpatrick, a former member of Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys, was a Share America Foundation Americana Youth of Southern Appalachia and travels with his band from Northwest Georgia. Ramey is a talented flat picker and long-time member of the Fitzpatrick Band.

On "Midnight Train" Randall Franks sings his top 40 Americana song and plays fiddle supported by Arron Ramey on guitar and Landon Fitzpatrick on banjo.

This performance was recorded at UCTV Studios in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. Special Thanks to Judy O'Neal and the UCTV Staff.

Midnight Train (Randall Franks & Cotton Carrier/Peach Picked Pub./BMI)

Copyright 2026 Peach Picked Productions

appalachiabanjobluegrassfiddleoriginal songs
