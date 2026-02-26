Ty Bollinger: Targeted by the “Disinformation Dozen” and the War on Free Speech (Part 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Intro to Ty Bollinger and the Film – [0:00:00]
- Background on Censorship and the “Disinformation Dozen” – [0:01:18]
- COVID Era, Government Narrative, and FDA/CDC Documents – [0:03:02]
- Media Targeting and Reporter Incident at Ty’s Home – [0:05:19]
- Economic and Business Impact of Deplatforming – [0:08:20]
- Moral Stance, Truth-Telling, and Consequences for Public Health – [0:10:08]
- Big Tech and Government Complicity in Censorship and Harm – [0:11:31]
- Details on CensoredFilm.com and Film Release Plan – [0:12:16]
- Free Speech Lawsuits and the Stakes of Discovery – [0:13:21]
- Motivations, Faith, and Long-Term Fight for Free Speech – [0:16:00]
- Mutual Inspirations: Health, Fitness, and Lifestyle – [0:17:07]
- Evil Elites, Gatekeeping, and Public Suffering – [0:20:39]
- Where to Follow Ty’s Work (Websites & Substack) – [0:21:38]
- Early Collaboration History and Independent Funding – [0:23:00]
- Wrap-up of Part 1 and Pointer to Part 2 on BrightVideos – ~[0:24:39]
