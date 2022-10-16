EU PARLIAMENT: PROSECUTE PFIZER? - GOVERNMENTS DEMAND ANSWERS! - PFIZERGATE GETS CRAZIER!

World Alternative Media
GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:
https://heavensharvest.com/
USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!
GET TICKETS to The Red Pill Expo in Salt Lake City and use code WAM HERE:
https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/ref/146/
GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:
https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=225&aff_id=1682
LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!
https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent video of EU Parliament member and politician Mislav Kolakušić demanding not only a further investigation into Pfizer after they admitted in front of the parliament recently to member Rob Roos that they never tested the vaccines for transmission, but he's also demanding a refund from the company in the billions of dollars and is calling for prosecution!
In the video that has now gone viral in the face of the so-called "Pfizergate" controversy, the already outspoken Croatian politician echoes what billions worldwide are thinking.
Meanwhile, there are still court proceedings to give the death penalty to a member of the WHO in India over her dissuading of people away from Ivermectin as well as the recent court hearing against Bill Gates and the Indian government (by our friend Yohan Tengra and others) launched by the High Court in India for vaccine death and injury.
Things are getting excited but will these initiatives work? That's another question all together and we need to continue being loud. We cannot let these psychopaths win. They must face justice. The same psychopaths are already moving us into the Great Reset with other crazy eugenicist initiatives. The time is NOW.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:
https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor
And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
PURCHASE PART 1 of TipToe To Tyranny HERE:
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/tiptoetotyranny/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Or SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:
https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.