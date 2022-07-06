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Christian Gospel Message
Jun 27, 2022 Prophecies from Garabandal - Indications that 2022 is the Year of the Warning of Garabandal
https://youtu.be/L8X6TIHBssY
Blessed Imelda Lambertini, Pope John XXIII, Blessed Virgin Mary at Fatima, Garabandal, Prophecies from Garabandal - Indications that 2022 is the Year of the Warning of Garabandal,
some of the comments to the video:
Conchita said the warning would occur after a Synod. This current Synod began in October 2021 and runs until October 2023.
The prophecy states that the date of the Miracle will be on the feast of a LITTLE-KNOWN martyr to the Eucharist whose feast day could not be assigned due to Church authorities not knowing the day HE died.
St. Carlos is a candidate.
Also St. Tarcicius, martyr, 1868, feast day is August 15th. He is more well known. Date of death unknown.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L8X6TIHBssY&t=11s