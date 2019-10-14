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Trojan Horse: 1 Million Alexa Autos FREE by Insurance Giant & “Safe Drivers Act” Hits Congress
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320 views • October 14, 2019
Safety first? Amazon would like you to do a little shopping WHILE you drive & Nationwide would also like to watch HOW you drive. So they’re partnering up to give away a blackbox surveillance tool — FREE stuff in exchange for your FREEDOM. And, a Congressman has just introduced a bill for total surveillance of drivers combined with a national registry of “eligibility”. What’s your social credit score?
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