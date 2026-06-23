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RELIGIOUS DELUSIONS? SEEK HELP! | 6-23-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show #2691


Show Notes:


Matthew 22: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2022&version=KJV

Matthew 15: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2015&version=KJV

50 Issues Christians disagree on: https://abiblecommentary.com/thingschristiansdisagreeon.htm

Mark Driscoll on Luciferianism: https://www.facebook.com/reel/2168987257281236

LAN House to House: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/event/house-to-house-ohio/

Fritz Zimmerman posts: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=28420593690862469

Religious delusions: https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/religious-delusions#causes

End Times Delusion: https://learn.openchristian.education/blog/sangwa/end-times-delusion


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


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