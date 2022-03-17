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This Joe Biden Clip Explains Everything You Need To Know About Ukraine
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30 views • March 17, 2022
Owen Shroyer presents Biden's most infamous video clip about Ukraine, "Well, son of a bitch... They fired him."
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