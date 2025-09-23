BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Iran: The enemies only understand the language of power - now let them do whatever they want - says Abolfazl Zohrevand, member of Iran’s Natl Security Commission
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
36 views • 22 hours ago

 “The MiG-29 has already arrived in Iran, the Su-35s are on the way in significant numbers, the HQ-9s are coming in volume, and the S-400s have already been delivered. The enemies only understand the language of power — now let them do whatever they want.”

— Abolfazl Zohrevand, member of Iran’s National Security Commission, speaking in an interview with the Tahririeh Studies Institute this week.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
