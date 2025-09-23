Iran: The enemies only understand the language of power - now let them do whatever they want - says Abolfazl Zohrevand, member of Iran’s Natl Security Commission

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“The MiG-29 has already arrived in Iran, the Su-35s are on the way in significant numbers, the HQ-9s are coming in volume, and the S-400s have already been delivered. The enemies only understand the language of power — now let them do whatever they want.”
— Abolfazl Zohrevand, member of Iran’s National Security Commission, speaking in an interview with the Tahririeh Studies Institute this week.