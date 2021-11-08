R$E: Satanic Ritual Travis Scott Astroworld Concert Exposed (Part 2) [08.11.2021]

'I Can't Teach Anybody Anything, I Can Only Try to Make Them Think' - Socrates'The Truth is Learned, Never Told' - Out of Shadows 2020Systematic Planned Satanic Demonic Witchcraft Ritual Sacrifices in Plain Sight Exposed...Note: And who is gonna be kept responsible for the people who died here?- 'This whole generation Z is blind to the danger its in. Thats a bad sign.'- 'For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.' - Romans 6:23Tragic event at Astroworld - Travis Scott Concert exposed as demonic ritual. Condolences to family and friends of those who lost their lives. May this serve as a wake up call.Mainstream Media Analyst. Former TV Presenter David Bass takes a critical look at today's TV propaganda and how it ties in with the belief system of the ancient pagan mystery schools."What R$E is doing is something called contextualization, like Wycliffe does. He is making the Gospel understandable to to the philosophical equivalent of a tribe in the Amazon."Systematic Planned Satanic Ritual Sacrifices In Plain Sight...'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness (SATANISM) in high places' - Ephesians 6:12'Let us walk properly as in the daytime, not in orgies and drunkenness, not in sexual immorality and sensuality, not in quarreling and jealousy. But put on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make no provision for the flesh, to gratify its desires.'- Romans 13:13-14'Mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.'- II Timothy 3:1-5695 views Nov 8, 2021R$E - 58K subscribers