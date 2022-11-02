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Tucker Covers Brazil's Presidential Election And Youtube Censorship: "The Election is Still Ongoing. How Do You Know The Claims Are False? You Are Using Censorship To Cement The Results. Youtube Is Interfering In A Democratic Election In A Sovereign Nation. How Is That Allowed?"
Reminder, YouTube Is A Conglomerate Of Google