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Stolen History: 'Reality Check' - The Introduction! [15.02.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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111 views • March 29, 2022
'Those That Fail to Learn From History, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
In same category:
Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full) [15.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html

EwarAnon 'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
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https://rumble.com/vlfraz-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-part-1-7-documentary-17.08.2021.html

Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
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EwarAnon: Lost History Of Earth 2:2 - LHFE 2:2 - 'The Saga Continues..' [09.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3wKWgS2fleUx/
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Ewar-Anon: Lost History Of Earth 2:3 - LHFE 2:3 [19.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f9Z9H0ZbDewv/

Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/

Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/

Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 3 The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IyUqOSDnKaro/

'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVN7KFQvrvZx/

'His Satanic Cult is Everywhere'! Their biggest Secret Exposed Again [Jul 6, 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y1uIL5iC7fXv/

The Forgotten Legacy of Nephilim, Hollow Earth, The Island of Giants... [17.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DyBIluzWDV0Z/


11,116 views Feb 15, 2022
Stolen History
29.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nbyeTqZBMLE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2pvixwNLWFX7gICGaX_DJQ
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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