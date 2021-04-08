Homeopathy & Affordable Healing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Did you know that homeopathy uses tiny doses of natural substances that would normally produce negative symptoms to produce healing? In the clip, Dr. E.S. Rajendran explains why a homeopathic approach to cancer can offer a better quality of life AND save thousands of dollars for cancer patients. Make sure you watch the entire episode to discover how homeopathy works naturally with your body to eliminate disease and restore healthy balance to your life.