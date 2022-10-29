Dr. Paul Marik on Dangers of Spike Protein Buildup

https://gnews.org/articles/496258
Summary：10/25/2022 Dr. Paul Marik: COVID vaccine is loaded with spike protein, which is the most toxic proteins the body has ever seen, which can launch a complete onslaught on the body, triggering inflammation, blood clots, neurological disorders, myocarditis, mad cow disease, autoimmune system disorders and a host of other problems, and the more vaccinations you get, the higher the amount of spike protein will be in your body.
