'Microplastics' "The Hidden Health Crisis Nobody Is Talking About"

Microplastics aren't talked about a lot, but they could potentially be the largest health crisis of our future. So how bad is it and what can be done?

Microplastics are tiny plastic particles that are less than five millimeters in diameter and are classified into two categories: primary and secondary. They cause pollution by entering natural ecosystems from a variety of sources, including cosmetics, clothing, food packaging, and industrial processes.





As the plastics begin to decompose, they end up shedding tiny particles known as microplastics. One study found these toxic particles in almost 90% of protein-rich foods. Microplastics are present in a variety of products, including cosmetics, plastic bags, and bottles, and many of these products readily enter the environment in wastes.





Sources:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1SIT4EX_i3RQY-h6mnRptLeCeWgiv8bT2PqGaRljWksw/edit?usp=drivesdk







