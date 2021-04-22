Bodycam Footage of Ma'Khia Bryant Shooting

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Police release body cam footage in fatal shooting of teenage girl in Ohio.

Officers arrived on the scene at 4:44 p.m., Woods said. A slowed-down version of body camera footage appears to show Bryant attacking two other people, lunging at one with something in her hand, just after an officer arrived. The officer, identified by Woods as Nicholas Reardon, fired his weapon several times while Bryant and another girl were struggling against the side of a parked car. A knife could be seen next to Bryant's body after the shooting.

It was unclear what led to the altercation, which was already in progress when the officers arrived.

The officer who killed Bryant will be "taken off the street" while the shooting is investigated, Woods said. He also said a decision on whether the officer violated any policy will come after the criminal investigation is complete and sent to a grand jury.



"It's a tragedy. There's no other way to say it," Woods said. "It's a 16-year-old girl. I'm a father, her family is grieving. Regardless of the circumstances associated with this, a teenage girl lost her life yesterday."



Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther called the shooting a "horrible, heartbreaking situation" and said, "We know from this footage that the officer took action to protect another young girl in the community."



Woods said "deadly force can be used to protect yourself or (for) the protection of a third person. ... Whether this complies with that will be part of that investigation."



"We think it's critically important to share as much information as possible, as quickly as possible," Ginther said. "So, we'll continue to share footage, other information in the hours and days ahead."



First published on April 21, 2021