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EntertheStars: Faith Healing REMOVED From Mark 16, But Included in 99% of Manuscripts [20.08.2021]
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11 views • August 21, 2021
EntertheStars 14 hours ago
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/4980/text
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mark%2016&;version=KJV
https://www.thegospelcoalition.org/article/was-mark-16-9-20-originally-mark-gospel/
6,973 views Premiered 19 hours ago
EntertheStars - 100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/m5V_joi2sYs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/4980/text
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mark%2016&;version=KJV
https://www.thegospelcoalition.org/article/was-mark-16-9-20-originally-mark-gospel/
6,973 views Premiered 19 hours ago
EntertheStars - 100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/m5V_joi2sYs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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