Biden WH Has Big Tech Censoring Ukrainian Voices Exposing Corruption: Top Blogger

Exposing the massive corruption of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and those connected to him such as Kremlin- and Biden-linked oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky can be risky business, explains one of Ukraine's most influential voices in this interview for Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. Longtime diplomat and award-winning media personality Dmitry Chekalkin, recognized as Ukraine's most influential blogger in 2021, suspects that Zelensky and the Biden White House conspired with Big Tech to silence his voice and ban him from communicating with his millions of followers on social media. One of the reasons, he suspects, was exposing the powerful oligarch Kolomoisky, whose media propaganda machine essentially created Zelensky and, according to multiple U.S. news reports, controlled the scandal-plagued company Burisma Holdings that was paying the Biden family big money.

