Sickness and Soul Damage: The Four Stages of Life

Esau and Jacob were twin brothers born into a wealthy family. Esau lived a life of rebellion as he chose to despise his birthright and marry ungodly women. When his time on earth was almost over, he was bitter and full of regret at the realization that he had lived for himself and God would not forgive him.

Jacob did not start out well either. He fled after stealing Esau's birthright but he had a supernatural encounter with God and made the decision to trust the Lord with his life. Twenty years later Jacob had another supernatural encounter as he wrestled with Jesus and would not let go until he had been blessed.

Unlike Esau, he was satisfied that he had fulfilled the course that God had set before him. Jacob and Esau made earthly choices that affected their eternal destiny. We don't often think about death when we're young but it becomes more prevalent as we grow older and our time on earth grows short. It is a fact that ten out of ten people die. What are you doing to prepare for eternity? Will you have a glorified body or a body of shame? The choice is yours.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1457.pdf

RLJ-1457 -- AUGUST 17, 2014

Sickness & Soul Damage Part 9: The Four Stages of Life

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm