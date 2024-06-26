Brian & Jessi Show | Prophet Gilberto Luis | Episode 30

"What is the difference between the gift of prophecy and the office of the prophet? Pastor Brian is joined by special guest Prophet Gilberto Luis as they discuss the prophetic, how to access it, and it’s practical use in the life of a Christian.

