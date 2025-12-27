Ep. 179 Part 2 "The Shocking Truth About Parkinson’s (It Might Be Preventable)" - Dr. Ray Dorsey

Parkinson’s disease is rising faster than ever and new evidence points to pesticides, solvents, and environmental toxins as major drivers of this global crisis.





In this episode, Dr. Ray Dorsey uncovers the shocking truth about chemicals like paraquat, TCE, DDT, and chlorpyrifos, and explains how they’re contaminating our water, food, soil, and even the air we breathe.





Learn how these toxins increase Parkinson’s risk by 150%–500%, why they’re still being used today, and what decades of scientific research and industry cover-ups reveal about their impact on brain health.





