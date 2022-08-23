What Are CBDCs & The Future Of Stablecoins - Stablecoins Part 4

The question we aim to answer today is how safe and stable are stablecoins? We will be covering Central Bank Digital Currencies or CBDCs and the future of stablecoins in this episode.



We will get into the future of stablecoins, the concerns around them, what Central Bank Digital Currencies or CBDCs are, and how they could impact crypto





In summary, CBDCs are a way for central banks to create and manage stablecoins for sovereign countries. By utilizing blockchain technology they can create a better digital currency than what they currently have that allows them more control and oversight as well as offering more liquidity between fiat and crypto markets.





Let’s break that down because this will be both good and bad for crypto. It’s become more apparent to me that the international banks of settlements allowing for cryptocurrency reserves such as Bitcoin could have really been a way to start introducing CBDCs to the banking industry. I believe this is similar to bullish events like Paypal selling crypto or Robinhood however, just like those centralized entities who wanted to further centralize cryptocurrency, CBDCs will do the same.





Do you hold any stablecoins? Do you like the idea behind CBDCs? Do you trust the banks more than private stablecoin issuers? Is the future of stablecoins centralized? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!



*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*





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