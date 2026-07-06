The KKK and the Democrats Socialists AGREE! It's a "Love Fest"

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If a Republican said it, they’d be doxxed by breakfast. Because a Socialist said it, it’s called "nuance." We’re dissecting the radical rhetoric, the "ugly colonizer" comments, and the deafening silence from the networks regarding this Congressional nominee. Are we witnessing the rise of a new kind of identity politics? #SelectiveOutrage #DarializaAvilaChevalier #PoliticalDoubleStandards #CultureWar