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"STRANGE FLESH"- PROPHECY OF DEMONIC SEXUAL ATTACKS [IMMORALITY]
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1377 views • May 28, 2022
#DEMONS #DELIVERANCE #HOLINESS
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: The Bible calls the human body a holy temple for God but not everyone agrees. The world is fighting over the rights to the body and its fruits- yet God's laws existed before the courts and arguments, and lays down precisely how the human body is to be kept and managed. So where do evil spirits fit in? How will they access the body and when they do, what's the cost of a moment of sexual freedom? This message looks at consequences of sexual immorality and what cost the devil will inflict on all who continue to break God's laws. May all who hear listen, repent and turn back to God's way. Shalom.
READ ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/25/2201/
RELATED PROPHECIES: A PEOPLE OF MADNESS, PT 2
https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/05/18/a-people-of-madness-pt-2/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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But among you there must not be EVEN A HINT OF SEXUAL IMMORALITY, or of any kind of impurity, or of greed, because these are improper for God’s holy people. - (Ephesians 5:3) Now let us contrast that standard with what the world says- "Do what you want", "Love is love", "Choose on the right side of history." YET God says, NOT ONE HINT OF IMMORAL BEHAVIOUR IS ACCEPTABLE FOR HIS SAINTS. Let scripture be the judge and not me.
Our faith has been compromised from the very pulpits that refuse to tell Christians to count the cost as they follow Jesus (Luke 14:28-30). Jesus said many will start a tower (i.e. begin following Him) but many won't be able to finish because THEY DIDN'T COUNT THE COST. They weren't told (and they never bothered to go find out) (1) who He was, (2) what He required, (3) and what He has given us to establish victory over sin and the devil. Each one will be held responsible for his temple- whoever destroys the temple, God will destroy him. (1 Cor. 3:17)
SEXUAL IMMORALITY IS A PRISON OVER MANY PEOPLE, sex is a chain around many necks. Confess that sin and break that chain TODAY. Correct what you know about sex. Don't let the world teach you about something it didn't create! Sex is an intensely powerful, volatile gift from God THAT BELONGS ONLY IN THE IRON HEARTH OF MARRIAGE. Marriage is the only place strong enough- and protected enough in JESUS- to prevent the major cracks in the temple that sex will cause if used anywhere else. These are God's own words in prophecy: REPENT, turn from immorality, come back to the Lord. Of course it may be hard if you've been doing it a long time, don't let that be your excuse. JESUS SAVES, THE BLOOD BREAKS CHAINS, SO START TODAY. Let not the devil come to any 'house' to find it empty- doors and windows open- waiting to be jailbroken and captured. Satan takes over silently but driving him away is a catfight nobody really wants, so let the wise hear and turn to repentance in God *NOW*. Shalom.
Readings EVERYONE should be familiar with: 1 Corinthians chapters 5, 6, 7, Matthew 5:27-30, Leviticus 20:13, ROMANS 1:24-32, ROMANS 12:1-2, Colossians 3:5, Genesis 1:27, Matthew 19:4-6, 1 Thessalonians 4:3-5. Marriage is a gift and something to aspire to: Hebrews 13:4.
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: The Bible calls the human body a holy temple for God but not everyone agrees. The world is fighting over the rights to the body and its fruits- yet God's laws existed before the courts and arguments, and lays down precisely how the human body is to be kept and managed. So where do evil spirits fit in? How will they access the body and when they do, what's the cost of a moment of sexual freedom? This message looks at consequences of sexual immorality and what cost the devil will inflict on all who continue to break God's laws. May all who hear listen, repent and turn back to God's way. Shalom.
READ ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/25/2201/
RELATED PROPHECIES: A PEOPLE OF MADNESS, PT 2
https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/05/18/a-people-of-madness-pt-2/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
But among you there must not be EVEN A HINT OF SEXUAL IMMORALITY, or of any kind of impurity, or of greed, because these are improper for God’s holy people. - (Ephesians 5:3) Now let us contrast that standard with what the world says- "Do what you want", "Love is love", "Choose on the right side of history." YET God says, NOT ONE HINT OF IMMORAL BEHAVIOUR IS ACCEPTABLE FOR HIS SAINTS. Let scripture be the judge and not me.
Our faith has been compromised from the very pulpits that refuse to tell Christians to count the cost as they follow Jesus (Luke 14:28-30). Jesus said many will start a tower (i.e. begin following Him) but many won't be able to finish because THEY DIDN'T COUNT THE COST. They weren't told (and they never bothered to go find out) (1) who He was, (2) what He required, (3) and what He has given us to establish victory over sin and the devil. Each one will be held responsible for his temple- whoever destroys the temple, God will destroy him. (1 Cor. 3:17)
SEXUAL IMMORALITY IS A PRISON OVER MANY PEOPLE, sex is a chain around many necks. Confess that sin and break that chain TODAY. Correct what you know about sex. Don't let the world teach you about something it didn't create! Sex is an intensely powerful, volatile gift from God THAT BELONGS ONLY IN THE IRON HEARTH OF MARRIAGE. Marriage is the only place strong enough- and protected enough in JESUS- to prevent the major cracks in the temple that sex will cause if used anywhere else. These are God's own words in prophecy: REPENT, turn from immorality, come back to the Lord. Of course it may be hard if you've been doing it a long time, don't let that be your excuse. JESUS SAVES, THE BLOOD BREAKS CHAINS, SO START TODAY. Let not the devil come to any 'house' to find it empty- doors and windows open- waiting to be jailbroken and captured. Satan takes over silently but driving him away is a catfight nobody really wants, so let the wise hear and turn to repentance in God *NOW*. Shalom.
Readings EVERYONE should be familiar with: 1 Corinthians chapters 5, 6, 7, Matthew 5:27-30, Leviticus 20:13, ROMANS 1:24-32, ROMANS 12:1-2, Colossians 3:5, Genesis 1:27, Matthew 19:4-6, 1 Thessalonians 4:3-5. Marriage is a gift and something to aspire to: Hebrews 13:4.
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